‘First Holy Communion, A Celebration of Encounter, Communion and Friendship’

Eighty Children Receive First Holy Communion At Don Bosco Shrine

Bengaluru: Fr Aloysius by way of introduction quoting Pope Francis said First Holy Communion was a Celebration of encounter, communion and Friendship. Fr Aloysius Santiago who is the parish priest and also rector of the Shrine and Don Bosco Church was speaking to the congregation of about 80 communicants, their parents and a packed crowd of common people on the occasion of the First Holy communion received by both girls and boys here on May 1.

Over 80 children were given their first Holy Communion at Don Bosco Shrine Lingarajapuram near here In a con-celebrated Mass presided over by Fr. Santiago sdb.

Fr Santiago who is also a retreat preacher said receiving communion was the identity card of a Christian because the greatest celebrity was coming into the lives as the guest of honour to remain with those who receive it till the end of times.

“We receive the glorified body of Christ in the form of bread and wine in which Jesus cannot be seen, touched or smelt.”

He urged the children to thank Jesus and also to tell Jesus about their own needs, the needs of their families and others. He told them to be faithful to Jesus by being a blessing to others besides spreading joy, peace and friendship with all those they come in contact with in their daily life.

Fr James Sundar Chidabaram in his homily referred to the readings of the day. He stressed the importance of Christ’s presence in one’s life.

Some priests of the neighbouring institutions were also present on the occasion. The first holy communicants received gifts, felicitations and presents to make the day memorable for them. Most of them had celebrations in their own homes in the presence of their relatives and special invitees.