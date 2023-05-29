First Kannada Music Video Song Released in Australia by Kudla’s Singer Nishan S



Mangaluru: “Naanu Ninna Kandaaga” Breaks New Ground as the First Kannada Music Video Released in Australia. This monumental achievement marks a turning point in cultural exchange and showcases the global appeal of Kannada music. The song was released on 20-May in a Kannada Sangha, Sydney Australia and appreciated by all.

“Naanu Ninna Kandaaga” is a masterpiece born from the harmonious efforts of more than 50 talented artists. The music composition and singing has been done by Nishan S, who is an Asia Book and India book of record holder. He has been an independent kannada artist and sung popular songs like “Dance Dance” and “Saagu Nee”.

The music has been directed by Athmik Rai who is an IIMA award winner by Hungama music. The video of the song has been directed by talented visionary Dr Nithin S, who is a doctor by profession. The Song is penned by Pramod Maravanthe who had earlier penned the famous Singara Siriye song in Kantara movie. The song was recorded at Audiokraft Studios, Bengaluru

Vineeth Kumar and Kirthana Salian Shine as the Lead Actors of the song. “Naanu Ninna Kandaaga” features Vineeth Kumar, a celebrated face in Kannada cinema known for his stellar performances in movies like “Biribal,” “Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana,” and “Ondu Motteya Kathe.” Paired alongside him is the enchanting Kirthana Salian, Miss Mangalore 2021, who captivates with her elegance and charisma.

The video song has been Co-directed by Mervin Mendonca, cinematography and editing was done by Prajwal Suvarna of Navarasam studios. The song has been shot at Kaai resort, Padubidri and KAIROS Greek Taverna café Mangaluru. The song has been trending on all the leading audio platforms and been liked for the soothing music and mesmerizing visuals. The song has been released by N & N creations on N & N creations YouTube channel. N&N Creations is a production house dedicated to creating impactful and innovative content across various media platforms. With a strong emphasis on artistic excellence and compelling storytelling, N&N Creations pushes creative boundaries to entertain audiences worldwide.

“Naanu Ninna Kandaaga” promises an unmatched audio-visual experience, transcending boundaries and immersing viewers in a world where dreams become reality. The music video is now available on N&N Creations’ official platform and leading audio and video platforms, inviting music enthusiasts worldwide to embark on this unforgettable emotional journey.

