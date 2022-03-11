First Konkani Literary Award Conferred to EDIE NETTO by Konkani Lekhak Sangh-Karnataka

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Richard Moras-the Convener of the Sangh said, “Konkani Lekhak Sangh Karnataka is a voluntary association exclusively formed in the year 2018 with the sole intention of promoting Konkani language and literature. In the year 2022, Konkani Lekhak Sangh decided to select and honour a writer who has immensely contributed to Konkani literature. For the year 2022, the Konkani Lekhak Sangh award committee has selected a well known Konkani writer Edie Netto”.



Moras further said, “The award consists of a cash prize of Rs 25000/-, a citation and a Memento. The award will be conferred at a function which will be held on 28 March 2022 at 6.30 p.m., at Sandesha Premises, Sandesha Foundation®, Bajjodi, Nanthoor, Mangaluru. Director of Sandesha Foundation® Rev Fr Francis Assissi Almeida will attend the program as a chief guest and Prof. Dhananjaya Kumble, Professor of Kannada, Mangalore University will be the Guest of honour”.

Dolphy F Lobo- Core Committee member, J F D’souza-Attavar-Advisory Committee member and Titus Noronha-Coordinator were present during the press meet. Other core committee members of the Sangh are CGS Taccode, Dr Edward L Nazareth, among others.

ABOUT EDIE NETTO:

Netto, born on April 10, 1938 at Jeppu, Mangaluru was inspired by his father, Amando Netto, who was an actor, singer and composer. Netto at the age of five got the chance to act and participate in dramas played by Jeppu Natak Sangh. He wrote dramas, composed songs and acted with his schoolmates.

image.png

Being in the IAF, Netto was in action during the Indo-China, Indo-Pak and the Bangla war. After 37 years of service in the military, he retired from the Air Force as Missile Officer in 1993. He is the recipient of Rashtrapati Puraskar also.