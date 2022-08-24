First list on Sep 15, campaign launch soon: Cong on Guj Assembly polls

Ahmedabad: The Congress on Wednesday said that it will launch its campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections from September 5 and its first list of candidates will be out on September 15.

Addressing a press conference here, party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, “There is a clear cut anti-incumbency against the BJP government, people want change. Congress will be fighting the elections and we will win.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Senior Observer of Gujarat Congress Ashok Gehlot shared a few glimpses of the party’s manifesto, and said, “If Congress is elected to power, it will implement old pension scheme, will give power to agriculture consumers during day time, and in the urban areas we will implement the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.”

The Congress will set up the English medium schools in the rural areas, Rajasthan model of Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme under which all health services, including organ transplants, major operations will be covered and free health services will be provided to citizens, said Gehlot.

The Congress has also promised to bring a separate Agriculture Budget for farmers and allied sectors.

