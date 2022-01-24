First look of Nikhil Kumar’s ‘Yaduveera’ well-received by Kannada audiences

Bengaluru: Nikhil Kumar’s rugged look in ‘Yaduveera’, which was released recently, has been well-received by Kannada audiences, according to industry analysts.

This is Nikhil’s fifth movie and the production team is confident of serving up a fully loaded family action drama to keep the audiences entertained. It is directed by Manju Atharva.

Nikhil is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and the grandson of the former Prime Minister, H.D. Deve Gowda, is expecting to register a mass hit movie with this project.

Nikhil’s character in the movie has two shades. And he’s playing a villager for the first time in the movie.

Shooting for the movie is in progress. It is produced by Nisha Venkat Konanki and Supreeth. Ajaneesh Lokanath has scored the music. Manju Atharva is making his debut as director with this movie. He had worked as an associate director for ‘KGF’ star Yash’s ‘Masterpeice’ and the superhit movie ‘Mufti’.

Nikhil’s previous movie ‘Rider’ was released on December 24 and managed to get a good opening at the box office despite Covid third wave fears.