First MRPL HiQ Retail Outlet Dealer Meet

Mangaluru: MRPL organized its first ever HiQ Retail Outlet Dealer Meet on 30.12.2021 at its refinery premises. The Meet was attended by all the 29 dealers of its operational retail outlets and also the dealers of its under construction HiQ retail outlets in Karnataka & Kerala.

The Meet took off with an exclusive discussion between the Dealers and MD, Director – Refinery, Chief Vigilance Officer & ED – Projects of MRPL.

The formal Meeting began with the lighting of lamp by the dignitaries and the representatives from Dealers. Shri HC Sathyanarayana, GGM – Marketing welcomed the dignitaries and the dealers for the meeting and highlighted the Retail network addition that was done in the last one year amid COVID crisis. Shri BHV Prasad, ED – Projects imparted an elaborate retail expansion plan of MRPL to establish more than 500 retail outlets in the States of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Maharashtra in the coming years.

Shri. Laxmisha Rao & Shri. Ankoor Sarma, respective Regional Managers of Mangalore & Bangalore regions introduced each of the HiQ Dealers and sales volume of their Retail Outlets. Subsequently, an interesting session on sharing of ideas highlighting the performance and unique innovative measures implemented by the dealers at their respective outlets was presented to the audience by Shri. Saurabh Kothari, Manager (Sales) bringing out the unique retail marketing proposition of MRPL.

Shri M Venkatesh, Managing Director, Director Refinery and CVO introducing MRPL, its history and its relevance to the energy security of South India. Managing Director highlighted the importance of having such Dealer Meetings and responded to the issues raised by the dealers. Shri Sanjay Varma, Director – Refinery elaborated on how MRPL is able to supply quality products to its dealers and also issued a word of caution regarding the safety issues. Shri Rajeev Kushwah, ITS, CVO highlighted how it could be a ‘win-win formula’ for both MRPL & the dealers by suggesting various measures to increase the sales.

Shri A. Sivaram Krishnan, GM – Retail Sales proposed the Vote of thanks. The program concluded after a tour of the Refinery and WOLF (White Oil Loading Facility) terminal for the dealers.