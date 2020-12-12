Spread the love



















First of its Kind E-CON (Virtual) API DK-2020 Inaugurated at Father Muller Medical College

First of its Kind E-Conference (Virtual) for Postgraduates and Physicians was hosted by Association of Physicians of India- Dakshina Kannada Chapter 2020 in association with Department of Medicine, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru was Inaugurated at Father Muller Medical College Decennial Hall on 12 December 2020.

Mangaluru: E-CON API DK-2020 State level E-Conference for Post graduates and Physicians hosted by API DK Chapter in association with department of Medicine and Rajiv Gandhi university of Health Sciences, Bengaluru was inaugurated (virtually) by Honourable Vice Chancellor of RGUHS, Dr. S .Sacchidanand on Saturday 12 December at 9 am at FMCI Decennial Hall, and locally joined by Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, FMMC (Guest of Honour) ; Dr Jayaprakash Alva-Dean, FMMC ( Guest of Honour); Dr Venkatesha B M- Organizing Chairman, E-CON, and President of API-DK Chapter ( who presided); Dr Archana Bhat-Secretary, API DK Chapter; and Dr R Arunachalam-Chairman., Scientific Committee E-CON, and Prof & HoD., Medicine, FMMC.

Delivering his inaugural address online, VC Dr S Sachidanand emphasized that Knowledge is light and the importance of presenting research material in post graduate Medical Education through online forums like E Conferences. He congratulated API DK Chapter and Department of Medicine, FMMC for taking such initiatives which are first of its kind and model for others to follow. He said,”As RGUHS is celebrating Silver jubilee, we want students and post graduates to gain maximum benefits through such learning activities. Nice to note that FMMC has been forefront in organizing this programme , which will benefit the PG’s . We will launch a 8 week such programme online, and after completion of 8 weeks, a certificate will be given. This is a programme providing opportunities for young PG’s to unleash their talents and explore it to the world. At present we are all learnt to go virtual, thanks to Covid-19. Anyways, I encourage students and physicians to nourish the knowledge that they gain out of this programme” .

Fr.Ajith Menezes spoke on the importance of using technology in covid era. He said, “Even though we are still amidst the pandemic, we should bear and learn virtually until we get back to normal teaching. In these testing and trying times of Covid-19 learning too has not stopped and the facility has moved on to the virtual realm. We have come together through online continuing education, online conferences online webinars, thus using this medium to broaden the horizon of many. The one who seeks knowledge is truly human. Thus this -E-conference hosted by API-DK chapter seeks to embolden the young budding physicians and PG’s with shared knowledge through its scientific sessions, paper and poster presentations. Gain the knowledge of this era and times to update yourself in the latest modalities of treatment. Learn from the best and present your best. As we move on from the real world to virtual world, wishing loads of God’s choicest blessings on the organizers and participants”.

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr.J.P.Alva, Dean, FMMC stressed on the need for such educational programmes for post graduates especially during covid pandemic. He also wished VC Dr Sacchidanand on his birthday, which is today, and said that this E Conference of API DK Chapter is a part of celebration of Physicians Day 2020. This conference is registered by more than 300 delegates not only from Karnataka but also from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Odisha and Bihar. More than 150 Scientific papers will be presented, where the Best research paper will be awarded.

Dr.Venkatesha BM, President, API DK Chapter and Organising Chairman welcomed the gathering, where he said, “Our scientific committee has charted out various topics covering a broad range of specialties and has provided facilities for interactive discussion. Due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions it is an opportunity for Postgraduates to exhibit research activities through E-posters and E-free paper presentations which are in partial fulfillment of the requirement for NMC, which was previously MCI. I am sure that this E-Conference will help us in reaching a higher level of clinical and professional excellence”.

Dr.Archana Bhat, Organising Secretary E-Con API DK -2020 and Secretary API DK Chapter proposed vote of thanks, and the programme was compered by Dr Jennifer Miranda, faculty of FMMC. The E-Conference will continue on 13 December also. The organizing committee members are Dr Venkatesha BM, Dr Archana Bhat, and Dr Mohammed Ashraf (Treasurer of API-DK). The Course Directors are- Dr Chakrapani M-Prof of Medicine, KMC, Mangaluru; Dr Prabhakar H- Chief Interventional Cardiologist, FMMC; Dr C Ramachandra Bhat-Prof and HoD Medicine, KVG Medical College, Sullia; and Dr Roshan M- Prof of Medicine, FMMC. Scientific Committee members are- Dr R Arunachalam-Chairman of the Committee and Prof and HoD of Medicine, FMMC; Dr Smitha Bhat-Convener, Prof and HoD of Medicine, FMMC; and Dr Prashanth Y M- Co-ordinator, Prof of Medicine, FMMC.