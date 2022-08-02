FIRST of its Kind in India ‘PHYSIOSIMCON-2022’ Conference hosted by FMMC

FIRST of its Kind in India ‘PHYSIOSIMCON-2022’- an International Conference to Foster Skills in Critical Care Physiotherapy hosted by Father Muller Medical College-Department of Physiotherapy in association with the Father Muller Simulation & Skill Centre on 2 August 2022 at

Mangaluru: “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress and working together is success.” , “The capacity to learn is a gift. The ability to learn is a skill. The willingness to learn is a choice.”- With this zest and vigour, the Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College in association with the Father Muller Simulation & Skill Centre (FMSSC) , hosted “PHYSIOSIMCON 2022′- an innovative approach to enhance skills in critical care physiotherapy, a FIRST of its kind in India.

The Two- Day International Conference “PHYSIOSIMCON 2022” began with an inaugural programme held on 2 August 2022 in the Decennial Memorial Hall at the FMMC Kankanady Campus. FMSSC is the first centre in Mangaluru to be accredited by the American Heart Association as an authorized training centre for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Emergency Cardiovascular Care courses. It is a state of the art, multi- professional training facility equipped with the most advanced medical simulators and skill trainers.

Dedicated & Committed behind the ‘PHYSIOSIMCON Conference, L-R : Prof Cherishma D’silva and Dr Dr Lulu Sherif Mahmood

The inaugural saw a sea of enthusiastic students and faculty beaming with excitement, ever eager to learn and upskill themselves. The book of Proverbs says, “The Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth comes knowledge and understanding”. The programme began with invoking God’s blessings through a prayer dance, followed by a welcome address by Prof. Cherishma D’silva Head of Department and Course coordinator, Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College, ánd also the Chairman of this Conference.

“In the right light, at the right time, everything is extraordinary. As light dispels darkness, it shines bright guiding the path to knowledge.”- Following the inauguration by lighting of the lamp, by the dignitaries on the dais namely-chief guest Dr Sanjiv Jha-the President Executive of Indian Association of Physiotherapy, joined by Ms Dr Debbie Thackray, University of Southampton, United Kingdom; Fr Richard Coelho-Director, FMCI; Administrator FMMC Fr Ajith B Menezes; Dean FMMC Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza; Dr Lulu Sherif Mahmood, Professor & Head of Healthcare Simulation Education, Father Muller Simulation and Skill Centre and Prof Cherishma D’silva.

L-R : Prof Cherishma D’silva; Dr Antony Sylvan D’souza; Dr Sanjiv Jha; Fr Richard Coelho; Dr Debbie Thackray; Fr Ajith Menezes; and Dr Lulu Sherif Mahmood

Addressing the audience chief guest Dr Sanjiv Jha, essayed his gladness on seeing the number delegates present and emphasized the three D’s (Determination, Direction and Discipline) which prompted him to succeed in life that he had learned from Father Muller Charitable Institutions/FMMCMCI during his younger days. His days in Father Muller as a faculty was a boon for him which made him determined and have brought him a bountiful destiny.

The hard strive and dedication this institution has shown to its region and every student or patient that enters its portals has been exemplary. He gave an analogy of a beggar asking under a wishing tree for food, which he got, then for diamond and gold, which too he got. Being a human he said wealth attracts thieves so it better be hidden, so the treasure vanished and in a moment of frustration he expressed how his life would be if life was no more; he vanished. A run behind money is futile but a run behind being skilful and knowledge full always brings it dividends. Never think of making money, he said.

Dr Jha was proud that his lobbying to pass the bill in parliament by the Government of India bore fruit, granting independent practitioner status for physiotherapists in 2020. His vision thus in the next few years is to see PHYSIOTHERAPY donning a new role of PHYSIOPATHY , a self driven scientific branch in itself. He concluded by saying “opportunity knocks on the doors of those to try”.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI in his presidential address congratulated the delegates on being part of a one of its kind, first in the country event. He stated, “The role of a physiotherapist has come to the frontline of care rather than being behind the screens. The physiotherapist role in an emergency team and various other units, have borne great results with improved patient care at the Father Muller Medical College Hospital. The initiative by the physiotherapy department to put itself in the forefront of healthcare and be a part of all hospital activities has proven time and again the dedication and devotion that they have for patient care and the institutions”.

“Two departments coming together to make a confident and efficiently skilled physiotherapist is praise worthy. This can be seen by the demand for BPT/MPT seats this year. The job availability and the diversification of physiotherapists in different sectors has made the course alluring. Dr Jha’s kind words of the hospital and the intuitions growing steadily and mightily through its 142 year history was well appreciated and taken note of. I sincerely thank Dr Jha for helping to take this first of its kind synergistic event to all the parts of the country” added Fr Coelho.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Fiona D’souza- lecturer in Dept of Physiotherapy, FMMC, and the organizing Secretary of the Conference, and the programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Ms Cyanna Joseph D’Souza, faculty, Dept of Physiotherapy, FMMC. Present for the inaugural were the members of the management committee and the advisory committee, faculty of the Department of Physiotherapy and Simulation Center. Assistant Administrators (Fr. Nelson, Fr. Jeevan, Fr. Rohan), Dean of AHS – Dr. Urban, Vice Dean, MS, Deputy MS and all the MC committee members also graced the occasion.

The conference on 2nd and 3rd of August, introduced for the very first time, in our country, is a conference integrating physiotherapy with simulation. PHYSIOSIMCON- 2022 “ an innovative approach to enhance skills in critical care physiotherapy” will offer an interactive and hands-on experience for the advancement of knowledge and skills in Critical Care Physiotherapy using simulation based learning.

Post tea-break, the first speaker was Dr. Smitha who briefed on the topic ‘Monitoring in ICU’.

Dr. Smitha Bhat, Professor of Medicine & Consultant Physician, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, who besides her MD and DNB qualifications, also pursued her MRCP and FRCP in the United Kingdom. In addition, she has completed her Fellowship in Diabetology from CMC, Vellore. She is the Member of the Board of Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and is a Member of the Academic council, Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education and Research, Karnataka.

ABOUT CHIEF GUEST Dr SANJIV JHA :

Dr. Sanjiv has an extensive experience of 25 Years of administrative, academic, public and professional management of Physiotherapy and Health Sector as Director, Principal and Current President of the largest association of Physiotherapy i.e. The Indian Association of Physiotherapists. He completed his Bachelor of Physiotherapy from Utkal University, Orissa; Masters in Sports Physiotherapy from G.N.D University Amritsar and PhD from USA.

He received the Young achievement Award at AIIMS Delhi in 2012; Best Academician Award at Tripura in 2015 and the Life time Achievement Award By Indian Association of Physiotherapists in 2016 for his excellent contribution to the profession in India. He has conducted more than 350 workshops & C.M.E’s for physiotherapists, undergraduate and postgraduate students as resource person across India in Manual Therapy and Sports physiotherapy. Currently, Dr. Sanjiv is Professor and lead physiotherapist at R.D.Gardi Medical College, Ujjain and Director of SPS group of companies.

About Keynote speaker Dr DEBBIE THACKRAY :

Dr Debbie Thackray is a Principal Teaching Fellow in Physiotherapy at the University of Southampton and is the Stream lead for teaching cardiorespiratory for both the BSc and MSc programmes. She graduated from West Middlesex school of Physiotherapy in 1986, and worked clinically as a respiratory physiotherapist and later undertook her Master’s degree in musculoskeletal physiotherapy at University College London in 1996.

She developed her knowledge further in this area whilst studying for her Educational Doctorate by undertaking a study that explored the clinical reasoning of cardiorespiratory physiotherapists using a simulated environment to observe staff as they assessed and treated a simulated patient in a high dependency unit. In recognition of this work Dr. Debbie was awarded a Global Initiative award from the University in 2017.

In addition, she was awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Teaching award in 2018 for the development of a simulated module. She was awarded the Dean’s award for Education in 2020 for her remarkable development of 16 respiratory modules as an e-learning for health (elf-H) platform on behalf of Health Education England in response to the COVID 19 pandemic. She has also been awarded several educational grants to develop and evaluate simulation-based educational programmes for both the undergraduate and post-graduates to prepare to undertake emergency on-call respiratory duties. Hence, Dr. Debbie is committed to supporting and developing therapists for the future, by using simulation- based education to help students learn their clinical skills.

The next speaker was Dr. Meghna Mukund. who briefed on the ‘Exposure to Critical events in ICU’.

Dr. Meghna has completed her Mbbs and MD in Anaesthesia. She underwent international training in critical care, NUTH, United Kingdom. She also pursued an Overseas simulation fellowship at the HULL Institute of Learning and Simulation.

She started the first medical moulage competition in India at the advanced Comprehensive Clinical training and Simulation centre, Yenepoya University. Dr Meghna is currently working as Associate professor, Dept of Anaesthesia and Chief co-ordinator the advanced Comprehensive Clinical training and Simulation centre, Yenepoya University.

The next session focused on Airway management conducted by Dr. Shailaja S.

Dr. Shilaja completed her MBBS from Ramaiah Medical College, Diploma in Anaesthetics from KMC Manipal and DNB from Father Muller Medical College. She has 11 years of experience in Anaesthesia and 2 years of experience in Emergency Medicine to her credit. Additionally, she was a part of the Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research in 2016 and is a Certified BLS, ACLS and PALS instructor.

Dr. Vijay Sundar Singh, Assistant Professor, Critical care medicine, Father Muller Medical College, spoke on the “Basics of Mechanical Ventilation”.

Dr. Vijay completed his MBBS from Tamilnadu Dr. Mgr Medical University MD Anaesthesiology from North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya. He also pursued the Indian Diploma of Critical Care Medicine from the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine and DM in Critical Care Medicine in Lucknow. Last but not the least, he completed his international Diploma in Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation from Paris.

Dr. Vijay has over 7 years of work experience where he delivered his expertise at various renowned Institutions across the country including Lucknow, Calicut, Meghalaya, Mumbai and is currently working as Consultant and Intensivist at KMCH.

Post Lunch there were workshops. On the Second Day, 3 August 2022, the day begins with Quiz Prelims by Shyam Krishnan, followed by talk by Dr renuka Mahadevan on “Early Mobilization & Positioning”; Next will be Keynote speaker Dr Debbie Thackray followed by talk by Dr Rithesh DÇunha on cardiopulmonary Resuscitation”. After tea-break, once again quiz competition conducted by Shyam Krishnan, followed by talk by Prof Cherishma D’silva on “Back on Track Covid-19”; and after lunch once again workshops.

