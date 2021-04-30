Spread the love



















First-of-its-kind’ Nuclear Medicine (Iodine) Therapy Ward in A.J. Hospital: A Boon for Cancer patients.

Mangaluru : A.J. Hospital and Research Centre is proud to announce the introduction of the first state-of-art Nuclear Medicine (Iodine) Therapy Ward in Mangaluru.

“This is the ‘first-of-its-kind’ Nuclear Medicine Therapy facility in Mangaluru and it will help in treatment of cancer patients in Dakshina Kannada and the neighbouring districts of Karnataka and North Kerala. Radioiodine Therapy was not available in Mangaluru and patients had to go to other districts or cities to avail this treatment.



“Nuclear Medicine Therapy is a rapidly growing super specialty across the world. “Radio-iodine Therapy” is the most popular technique to cure thyroid cancer patients since decades. Apart from thyroid cancer, A J Hospital also treats patients with other cancers like advanced prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.

“Thyroid cancer has a high cure rate if diagnosed early and treated appropriately with radio-iodine”. “Nuclear Medicine Therapy Ward requires a special set up, including isolation rooms, delay tanks and separate drainage system. After treatment, patients are required to stay in special Therapy rooms. They are closely monitored by qualified Radiation Safety Officers and discharged as per discharge criteria set by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), Govt. of India.”

Treatment for the following cancers will be provided at A J Hospital:

Radioiodine (I-131) therapy for Thyroid Carcinoma.

Lu-177 PSMA Peptide Receptor Radioligand therapy (RLT) for Castration Resistant prostate cancer.

Lu-177 DOTATATE Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT) for Neuroendocrine Tumours.

Y-90 TARE (Trans-Arterial Radio-Embolization for Hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatic metastases).

I-131 MIBG therapy for neuroendocrine tumours.

Samarium (Sm-153) for bone pain palliation.

Radioactive Iodine treatment for Hyperthyroidism is being performed as an outpatient procedure routinely since the hospital started functioning in 2001.



