FIRST of its Kind Unique Programme for SINGLE PARENTS of Mangaluru Diocese

FIRST of its Kind Unique Programme for SINGLE PARENTS (Widow & Widowers, among others) of Mangaluru Diocese, an initiative by Fr J B Crasta, the Director of St Anthony]s Charitable Institutions/Ashram, Jeppu, Mangaluru. The programme was organized by the Family Life Commission, Social Development Commission and Lay Faithful Commission of the Diocese of Mangalore at St Anthony ashram ‘Sambhram’ hall, on 18 September 2022.

Mangaluru: Sources reveal that some of the common problems faced by single parents include: The child is more likely to misbehave for the day-to-day disciplinarian than for the parent who lives outside the home; A child or young person may experience difficulties when they see their own single parent experience alongside friends who have dual parents.

A single parent may lack the opportunity to compare ideas and discuss solutions to problems. They also do not have the option to delegate responsibility of certain decisions to the other parent. The demands of income earning, child raising and housework mean the single parent may have little or no time for their own self-care.

Some of the positives of a single-parent household include: A child from a single-parent home who is loved and supported has no more problems than a child from a two-parent home. The child is typically mature and responsible. The parent is typically self-reliant and confident. The relationship between parent and child is close. Single-parent families are less likely to rely on traditional gender-specific roles than two-parent families.

Apart from money pressures, many single parents can experience difficulties when trying to manage all of their roles and responsibilities as a single person household. This can be particularly challenging for those parenting a child with special needs as the demands on your time and energy will be greater. Ensuring you surround yourself with a strong family and/or social network can really help relieve a lot of these worries.

If being a sole parent is a new arrangement for your family because of separation, divorce, the death of a partner, or for other reasons, your child will feel the effects of the change in their home structure. Give your child time and support them to adjust to their new way of life. Try to spend quality time with your child, and be supportive of their relationships with the other adults in their life. It can help your child to have another trusted adult to talk to – such as a teacher or friend – who can offer support and understanding.

Considering all the facts that a SINGLE PARENT encounters, a unique programme and FIRST of its kind was held for the SINGLE PARENTS of the Catholic Diocese of Mangaluru at St Anthony’s Ashram ‘Sambhram Hal” at Jeppu on Sunday 18th September 2022. Nearly 98 widows and widowers, among others attended the programme. Alban Rodrigues, a retired principal of a private institution and presently the administrator of Kapu Danda Theertha Educational Institutions gave the instructions for the participants. He explained the present flight of the widows and widowers. He said that the present single parents are facing lots of pressures from outside and from within. He advised them that they need to be filled with courage and confidence within.

The programme was organized by the Family Life commission, Social Development Commission and Lay Faithful Commission of the diocese of Mangalore. Rev Fr Anil D Souza the secretary of the Family Life commission gave introductory speech and explained the purpose of the get-together. He said that the meeting if the single parents were purely to know their common fears and anxieties and encourage each other. He also conducted a half hour Holy Adoration and a short healing session for the participants.

Rev Fr Vincent D’Souza the director of CODP and the secretary and the secretary to the Diocesan Social Development Commission offered the Eucharist and during his homily he said that the Christian life teaches us to live a life of confidence and hope. He also said that though at a time we may feel that we are alone in our flight but we must remember that the Lord is also with us to walk hand in hand.

The students of Ashram sung the prayer song to enlighten the participants that God is our Father as well as our Mother. Rev Fr Vincent D Souza proclaimed the Word of God and led the congregation into prayer. Rev Fr Anil D’ Souza, proposed a vote of thanks and also gave a memento to all the participants. Prior to this, Rev Father J.B.Crasta-the Director of St Anthony’s Charitable Institutions/Ashram welcomed the gathering.

In his welcome speech, Fr Crasta said that the programme is organized in view of celebrating the post centenary silver jubilee (1898-2023) of St Anthony’s Charity Institutes of Jeppu. He continued saying that is to reach the people who are in difficulties and unable to share their fears and anxiety. Rev Fr Larry Pinto the assistant director looked after the Logistic of the get-together. Following a few activities, every SINGLE PARENT went home happy having relieved from the stress, during the programme, and after a sumptuous meal.

