First Oxygen Refilling Plant to Operate in Udupi District

Udupi: The first oxygen refilling plant in the district has been established at Belapu in Kaup taluk.

The refilling plant has been set up at the KIADB Industrial Area by S N Cryogenics Pvt Ltd to provide industrial and medical oxygen. The firm will start supplying oxygen cylinders if liquid oxygen is procured as per plan in the next couple of days.

The plant will procure liquid oxygen from Bengaluru and Toranagallu near Bellary. It will store up to 20,000 cubic meters of liquid oxygen at a time and the same is converted into gas and then filled into cylinders.

Presently hospitals in the Udupi district depend on three oxygen plants functioning at Karnad Industrial area and in Baikampady in Dakshina Kannada district. Once the Belapu unit starts functioning the dependence on other districts is expected to be reduced.

Additional DC of Udupi Sadashiva Prabhu said that all necessary permissions have been granted to the plant.