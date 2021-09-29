Spread the love



















First Parcel of MRPL Naptha to OPaL Flagged Off

Mangaluru: The First Parcel of MRPL Naptha to OPaL was flagged off by Shri Subhash Kumar CMD-ONGC through a virtual platform on 28.9.2021. This initiative was a step in building synergy between MRPL (Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd) and OPaL (ONGC Petro-additions Limited) for greater mutual benefit. 35 TMT OF MRPL Naptha will be supplied to OpaL through ship Super Ruby as part of this activity.

GGM – Marketing Shri H.C. Sathyanarayana gave a briefing about the event. MD MRPL, Shri M. Venkatesh addressed and informed about the potential for Future Synergy between MRPL and OPAL. MD OPAL Shri Avinash Kumar Verma expressed that this would be the first step in the long journey of cooperation between the two organisations. On behalf of CMD ONGC Shri Subhash Kumar, MD MRPL virtually flagged off the first parcel of MRPL Naptha to OPAL.

CMD ONGC enlightened about the emergence of ONGC as the second-largest refiner in India and tremendous potential for synergy among the group of companies in the coming days and congratulated both MRPL and OMPL for the first step in this direction.

CGM Marketing D.N. Soral gave the vote of thanks. GM CC Dr Rudolph Noronha compered.

Shri Sanjay Verma Director Refinery MRPL, Shri Rajeev Kushwa ITS, CVO MRPL, Shri M. Elango ED Refinery and Shri Shyam Kamath GGM (TS) were present from MRPL. Top officials of ONGC and OPAL joined the event through the virtual platform.

