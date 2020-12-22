Spread the love



















First phase of Gram Panchayat Elections begin in Udupi District

Udupi: The first phase of the gram panchayat polls in Udupi district began on Tuesday, December 22 in Udupi, Byndoor, Hebri and Brahmavar Taluk.

The polling is taking place following all the COVID-19 safety protocols, including physical distancing, wearing masks and sanitising hands.

In the first phase, elections will be held for 66 Gram Panchayats in the 67 Gram panchayats of Udupi, Byndoor, Hebri and Brahmavar Taluk. There are 560 polling booths in the four Taluk limits where elections will be held from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Voters can cast their votes producing the identity cards that are accepted by the Election Commission which include the voters’ identity card, passport, driving license, Aadhaar, PAN, identity cards issued by the Central or state government, public undertakings, bank/Kisan card or passbook issued by the postal department. COVID-19 infected persons are also allowed to exercise their franchise.