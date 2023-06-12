First PUC Students’ Orientation at St Aloysius PU College



“The beginning is the most important part of the work” – Plato

Mangaluru: St. Aloysius PU College Mangaluru organized an orientation program on June 12th, 2023, to welcome the newly admitted students of I PU and ensure they feel at ease as they start their academic journey. The event was led by the college as a way to give students a warm welcome and an introduction to the campus culture and tradition. Over 2000 students were in attendance, with the orientation program being held separately for Science, Commerce and Arts streams. The program began with a solemn prayer service and also included a stunning welcome dance performance by second PU students.

The program began with II PUC students leading an inter-religious prayer session, followed by a warm welcome to the newly admitted I PU students and dignitaries by Principal Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ. In his address, he highlighted the importance of college life and urged students to use their time wisely, build their talents, and become well-rounded individuals. He emphasized the need for students to respect each other as the primary rule of the multicultural and multi-religious campus and seek inspiration from St Aloysius Gonzaga, the patron saint of the College, to become men and women for and with others. Fr Clifford also explained the College’s focus on academic excellence, character formation and social concern, which requires honing critical thinking skills, moulding behaviour and values and forming individuals to contribute to society.

The resource person for the event was Dr Malini Hebbar, former Associate Professor and HOD of English at St Agnes UG & PG and current Principal of Swastika PU College and Guest Faculty at St Agnes Centre for PG Studies and Research. She conveyed the importance of adaptability and flexibility to survive and succeed in life with the help of practical illustrations. She also explained the importance of having the right blend of intelligence quotient and emotional quotient to succeed in life by depicting a short video and encouraging students to improve their emotional quotient for personal effectiveness. Dr Hebbar emphasized the power of words and encouraged students to adopt a positive mindset. She wished them a fruitful year ahead and motivated them to go kiss the world with the right spirit, quoting Subroto Bagchi.

The Science Vice Principal, Muralikrishna G. M, Science Dean, Ms Kiran Shetty, Commerce & Arts Vice Principal, Ms Vilma Fernandes, Commerce & Arts Dean, Dr Pradeep, and the conveners, Ms Rashmi M. R, Ms Deepthi Rani M. K and Ms Dillen Veigas were all present at the event. Fr Derick S J, the Campus Minister, presented a sapling to the resource person as a token of gratitude. Ms. Dillen Veigas, Department of Chemistry, delivered the vote of thanks and the programme was hosted by Ms. Sarah Crasta, Department of Arts.

