First Standard Girl Dies of Suffocation After Eating Chocolate in Byndoor

Kundapur: A six-year-old choked to death after she ate chocolate in Uppunda under the Byndoor Police station limits on Wednesday, July 20.

The deceased has been identified as Samanvi (6), a resident of Bijoor Grama Panchayat, Byndoor.

According to sources, when Samanvi refused to go to school on Wednesday morning, her mother gave her a chocolate. When the school vehicle came to pick her up, she ate the chocolate without removing its cover. The chocolate stuck in her throat and as a result, Samanvi was unable to breathe.

She was rushed to a private hospital, but the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Samanvi was studying in the First standard in a private school.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.