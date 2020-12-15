Spread the love



















First time in coastal Karnataka KMC Hospital Performs Novel Lifesaving Endoscopic Therapy. A new hope for patients with internal bleeding

Mangaluru: KMC Hospitals Mangalore added yet another feather to its cap. Department of Gastroenterology successfully performed the first endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) guided coiling of coastal Karnataka. The procedure was successfully accomplished with the help of an endoscope using EUS and platinum coils by a team of doctors comprising of Dr Anurag J Shetty, Dr B V Tantry, Dr Sandeep Gopal, Dr Suresh Shenoy and Dr Sunil BV.

The case in hand was a middle aged man with liver disease who used to present with recurrent episodes of vomiting of blood. On evaluation, the patient was found to have a complication of cirrhosis where large swollen veins in the stomach wall had ruptured causing internal bleeding and vomiting of blood. In spite of multiple episodes of routine endoscopic therapy, the patient failed to respond adequately. Hence, the patient was offered this advanced procedure with the help of an EUS.

Speaking on the success of the procedure, Dr. Anurag J Shetty, said, “Normally patients are offered endoscopic glue injection for treatment of swollen veins in the stomach, the results of which are not very satisfactory. EUS is a sophisticated endoscopic instrument which allows doctors to visualize areas of gastrointestinal tract which are beyond the reach of a regular endoscope. In this procedure using an EUS the interior of swollen veins was visualized and multiple platinum coils along with glue were placed inside making sure that the swollen blood vessels are closed. This has been found to be more effective than the regular endoscopic procedures and more cost effective compared to other angiographic techniques.”

Congratulating the department for its achievement, Dr Anand Venugopal, Medical superintendent of the KMC Hospital, Mangalore said, “Earlier patients used to be referred to distant places for the above procedures. Now with the successful performance of EUS guided coiling, KMC Hospitals is the only healthcare provider in the region to offer this procedure. KMC has been offering high quality diagnostic and therapeutic EUS procedures since its introduction in 2017.

The gastroenterology department of KMC Mangalore is the oldest and largest in DK district equipped in offering advanced facilities like EUS, third space endoscopy, Hydrogen breath testing, Capsule endoscopy, Double balloon enteroscopy and ERCP along with regular diagnostic and therapeutic gastroscopy and colonoscopy.”