First Time in Karnataka: 11th National Dragon Boat Championship Kick-Starts in Udupi

Udupi: “There are plenty of jobs for sportspersons in our country. As many as 4600 sports persons from Kayaking, Canoeing and other water sports are appointed to the Indian army”, said the national president of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association Prashant Kushwaha after inaugurating the 11th National Dragon Boat Championship organized by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association in association with District Administration at the Madisalu river at Heroor near Brahmavar here, on February 23.

The pro-Chancellor of MAHE Dr H S Ballal flagged off the 11th National Dragon Boat Championship and said that the coastal district has excellent natural opportunities for water adventure sports and that the physical fitness of the youth here is also suitable for water adventure sports. Giving them good training will help them shine as national and international athletes.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat presided over the function and said that the dragon boat race has evolved into a competitive global sport. It is an opportunity to host this championship in Udupi.

Captain Dileep Kumar, secretary, Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka, Dragon Boat national team Captain Manjit Singh, SP of Udupi, Hakay Akshay Machhindra, ZP CEO Prasanna Kumar, CMC President Sumithra Nayak, Assistant Director for Sports and Youth Empowerment department Dr Roshan Kumar Shetty, Organising secretary Rajesh Shetty Birthi were present.

More than 700 participants will arrive from 15 different states to participate in the championship. Those selected in this national championship will be eligible to participate in Asian Games to be held in September/October 2023.

Twenty-five participants in each category like men, women and mix will get selected to participate in the Asian Games. 200 metres, 500 metres and 2 km races will be organised in the championship.

