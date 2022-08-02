Fish Lorry Driver Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Student at Surathkal Beach

Fish Lorry Driver 30-year-old Munaz Ahmed Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Student at NITK Surathkal Beach

Mangaluru: As per Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the City Police have arrested one person in connection with the sexual assault on a 19-year-old student here. The accused is Munaz Ahmed, 30, a fish lorry driver.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the incident took place when the survivor and her friend had been to NITK Surathkal beach within the City police limits on the afternoon of July 27. On spotting them at the beach, Munaz went up to them and said that he had recorded a video of them together.

Commissioner further said, “The boy was threatened and forced to leave the place, following which the girl was sexually assaulted. After the incident, the accused allegedly called the girl and harassed her seeking a nude video call. The following day, the survivor approached police, and a case was registered. The accused was arrested and has been remanded to police custody. We are trying to ascertain if he has blackmailed or harassed other women in a similar manner. His phone data will be analysed for any other objectionable content,”

