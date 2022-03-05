Fish Vendor Assaulted and Robbed of Rs 2.15 lakh at Adamkudru

Mangaluru: A fish vendor from Ullal was attacked and robbed of Rs 2.15 lakh at Adamkudru here on March 5.

The injured has been identified as Mustafa (47) from Ullal Mukkacheri.

According to the police, fish vendor, Mustafa was on his way to Bunder on his tempo to purchase fish on auction along with Moosa from Mastikatte. When they reached near Adamkudru, a red coloured car waylaid Mustafa’s Tempo. The occupants in the car approached Mustafa and threatened him and demanded the bag with money he was carrying. When Mustafa refused to hand over the bag, they assaulted him with a machete and fled with the bag containing the money. Injured Mustafa is admitted to a hospital in Thokkottu. It is learnt that the assailants were communicating in Beary language.

ACP Dinaker Shetty and the team visited the spot and checked for CCTV footage. A case has been registered in the Kankanady Town Police station and investigation is on.