Fisheries Minister Mankala S. Vaidya promises to release compensation to deceased fishermen’s families

Mangaluru: Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Waterways Mankala S. Vaidya on Friday, June 16, said the department will ensure that a compensation of Rs 6 lakh will be paid to the family of fishermen who meet with unnatural death while in the sea, within 30 days of the incident.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting to review the progress of the department here, Vaidya said department officials concerned would be held responsible if the compensation was not paid within 30 days.

Expressing pain over non-payment of compensation to 20 families amounting to Rs 1.2 crore in Dakshina Kannada and Rs 3.6 crore in all the three coastal districts since June, Mr. Vaidya said he has directed the department to release Rs 1.6 crore immediately. Compensation would be paid to the families of the deceased fishermen on seniority basis and further funds would be released, he said.

The Minister also regretted non-payment of compensation under the group insurance scheme to such families under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana within three months. The BJP, he said, does not have any concern towards the poor and the fishermen. That was why no compensation was paid either by the State or by the Central governments. He would urge the Centre to pay its compensation, Vaidya said. The families require immediate financial aid after the death of the breadwinner, he noted.

He asked officials to get prepared to supply subsidised kerosene and diesel to eligible fishermen on time. Kerosene was being supplied just for four months while the requirement was for 10 months. He would ensure it was supplied for 10 months.

Vaidya directed department officials to provide sheds on the seashore for fishermen to repair fishing nets. Sheds and water facility should also be provided to fisherwomen who were engaged in selling fish, he said.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar and others were present.

