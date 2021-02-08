Spread the love



















Fisherman Dies after Getting stuck in Fishing Net

Udupi: A fisherman from Kaup lost his life after he got stuck in a fishing net while he was spreading it in the sea to catch fish on February 8.

The deceased has been identified as Kashmar (65), a resident of Kaup.

According to the Kaup Police, the incident took place when Kashmar had ventured to fish in the sea in his country boat. It is said that while he was spreading the net to catch fish, he got stuck in the net.

Though fishermen from another boat rushed to his rescue, he had already breathed his last.

A Case has been registered in the Kaup Police Station.