Fisherman drowns after boat capsizes in Hejamady



Udupi: A 46-year-old fisherman drowned after the country boat in which he had ventured for fishing capsized due to the impact of a huge wave near Hejamady Kodi in Karnataka’s Udupi district, police said on Saturday.

The fisherman’s body washed ashore on Friday evening, they said.

The boat had capsized on Thursday and the deceased has been identified as Padmanabha Suvarna, a resident of Hejamady Kodi, police added.

