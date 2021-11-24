Fisherman nets ‘Ghol’ fish worth Rs 1.8 Lakh in Malpe!

Udupi: A catch of `Ghol’, a type of black-spotted croaker fish, has brought a windfall for a fisherman in Malpe fetching a price of Rs 1.8 lakh.

The boat Balram owned by Shanraj Thottam had set sail with his team on November 22 and caught a Ghol fish in the sea.

The fish was sold in the Malpe Harbour for Rs 1.8 lakh. Fayaz, owner of FZ Fish Company purchased the 20 KG fish in the auction.

The scientific nomenclature of the variety is Protonibea diacanthus is considered to be among the most expensive marine fish. It is in great demand in south-east Asia and Hong Kong, said a local trader. Its fins are said to have medicinal value and are also used in wine production in Singapore, he said.

Recently a fisherman of Maharashtra got a big catch of 150 Ghol fish in the sea and it was sold for Rs 1.33 Crore