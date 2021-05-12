Spread the love



















Fishermen Warned! Coastal Belt may Hit by ‘CYCLONE TAUKTAE’ between May 16-21

Mangaluru: As per the communication received from Coast Guard HQ-Panambur, on Tuesday, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted formation of a low pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea later this week. This storm would be named “Cyclone Tauktae”, and it may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over East Central Arabian Sea by 16 May to 21 May. The Coast Guard Karnataka has issued instructions to Indian Fishing boats not venture out for fishing in the wake of alert from IMD on weather warning. ICG Ships and CG Dornier aircrafts on patrol relayed weather warning to fishermen at sea on VHF Channel to return to nearest shores.

This 21’s first cyclone is likely to form over the Arabian sea over the next few days. If formed, it will impact India’s western coast across Lakshwadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujara, and few other parts of Coastal belt, like Dakshina Kannada.The east-central Arabian Sea is likely to see the formation of a cyclonic storm in the coming days. If such a formation indeed takes shape, then it would be the first cyclonic storm of 2021 and would be named ‘Tauktae’, a name given by Myanmar.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that India’s western coast is likely to witness the cyclonic storm by May 16. In fact, the low-lying areas of Lakshadweep could be inundated by May 15-16. As per the IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Arabian sea around May 14. It is likely to move north and north westward across the Southeast Arabian sea adjoining the Lakshadweep area by May 15. It is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16. It is expected to continue to move north-north westwards for some more time with further intensification. Areas like Lakshadweep, the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to be impacted. The IMD has said it will have a better picture in a day or two on the entire course and the likely formation.

If the cyclone forms, it would be called Cyclone ‘Tauktae’. The cyclone’s name has been given by Myanmar and it means gecko, a lizard known for its distinctive vocalisations.