Fishing Activity Halt at Dock as Fishermen Protest and Mourn the Death of 2 Fishermen

Mangaluru: If you don’t see any fish water spilled on the City roads, or the man who brings fish to your doorstep on a two-wheeler doesn’t show up today- the reason being the fishermen at the Bunder Dakke/Dock are on protest against the government and district administration for not providing proper facilities and delay in paying compensation or rescue work when a fishing boat capsizes or when fishermen are drowned in tragic accident while fishing. This morning I had to return empty handed when I went to the dock to buy fish at a bargain price, since the dock which otherwise looks crowded was empty. And today, a large sea of fishermen had gathered at the entrance of the Dock, expressing their sadness on losing their colleagues on Monday evening, and also raising their voices against the government and district administration for their negligence since years- and still continuing.

Recalling the incident, two fishermen drowned and four others are reportedly missing after their boat capsized near an estuary, about 8 nautical miles off the Mangaluru coast, late on Monday evening. Locals managed to rescue 19 fishermen by using a dinghy. According to the rescued fishermen, the boat ‘Shreeraksha’ with 25 persons on board, capsized as it was overloaded with their catch, coupled with a turbulent sea and gales.

The victims are Preetham, 28, and Panduranga Suvarna, 58, residents of Bokkapatana. The coastal security police and local fishermen launched a search operation that was suspended on Tuesday evening. The search resumed on Wednesday morning for Mohammed Hassainar, 28, Mohammed Ansar, 32, Chinthan, 21, and Ziaullah, 36. Shreeraksha, a deep-sea fishing boat registered in 2013, had sailed from Mangaluru fishing harbour, early on Monday, and was expected to return on Tuesday morning. The boat was carrying close to 20 tonnes of fish.

According to survivors, the boat sank in minutes. “We were completely clueless as to what happened to the boat, but were lucky enough to get into the dinghy to save ourselves,” they recalled. The fishermen spent the night on the dinghy, and due to gales, it sailed about 5 km away from the accident spot. When the boat’s wireless communication was lost, the owners alerted nearby fishing boats. A boat named Chamundeshwari found 19 fishermen sailing in the dinghy around 7 am on Tuesday, and rescued them. When the incident took place, three were inside the cabin, three others were sleeping on a net placed on the deck while the rest were on the other side of the boat.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Muneeb Bengere-the area corporator and Billal Moideen- Zilla Congress leader said, “When such accidents take place, no MLA nor District Minister in charge show any concern, so that the search for missing fishermen is undertaken quickly. Since Monday night, even the coast guards are taking it easy in locating the four other missing fishermen. In anger, we have decided to go on a protest today or may continue further unless and until the local MLA Vedavyas Kamath and district minister in charge Kota Srinivas Poojary come and meet with a solution to rectify our demands which we have been demanding for years. Fishermen have been neglected, who are working hard to provide us with fresh fish every day. Since two days, the search for the four other fishermen lost in the boat capsize has been going on a slow pace. We want an answer from the concerned authorities, why are they turning their blind eye towards the fishermen community, when they bring in a large income to the government and district”.