‘FITNESS DURING PANDEMIC’- at Lourdes Central School Sports Week

Mangaluru: Sports week celebration is an annual event at Lourdes Central School, Bejai, Mangaluru, and it was celebrated with great zeal, excitement and a frolicsome atmosphere. In the pandemic year celebrating sports week was challenging, but under the able leadership of Principal Rev. Fr. Robert D’Souza and ever energetic physical education teachers LCS Sports Week- 2020 “ Fitness During Pandemic”; was organised virtually from 1st to 5th December, 2020. The aim of celebrating the sports week was to engage the students in competitive activities, promoting sound health, safety and physical fitness.

Virtual classroom activities commenced with an inaugural function. The programme started with the prayer song followed by the welcome address delivered by Veerendra Alva. Sports week was formally inaugurated by lighting the torch. The Chief Guest for the occasion Ms Manisha Vidhya Rodrigues (Physical Education Director St Joseph Engineering College, Vamanjoor) had a piece of advice for the students. She urged the students to find some time in this pandemic situation and do physical activity to release the stress.

Rev. Fr. J. B. Saldanha, Manager Lourdes Central School, in his message emphasized that exercise is very important for the health of body and mind and requested students to spend their time in a meaningful, creative and fruitful manner. Sports Day celebration is incomplete without the rendition of House system song. The LCS staff did the needful and lifted the spirit of students by singing the House system song. The programme concluded with Vote of Thanks, proposed by Vishwanath Devadiga.

Series of virtual classroom activities were organized through the week for students to stay healthy and fit which included motivational talk by Lourdites, reminiscing the achievements of the LCS Sports Stars and sharing valuable tips on some indoor games. Students were encouraged to take part in the Fit India Activity, which they participated with enthusiasm and gusto.

Curtains for the LCS sports week was drawn with ex-students speaking about their experience in school promoting various sporting activities which instilled sportsmanship quality in them and allowing them to showcase their talent. Principal Rev Fr thanked all the physical education teachers and staff members for making the LCS sports week a great success.