Spread the love



















Fitness for Youth’ an Informative Webinar at St Aloysius Pre-University College

Mangaluru: ‘Fitness is not about being better than someone else; it’s about being better than you used to be’. Physical fitness is a measure of the body’s ability to function efficiently and effectively in work and leisure activities, to be healthy, to resist diseases of affluence, and to meet emergency situations.

With the aim of creating awareness in the youth in mind, a webinar on ‘Fitness for youth’ was organized by the Department of Physical Education in association with the Sports Club.

The resource person, Dr Gerald Santhosh D’Souza, Director of the Department of Physical Education and Dean of Education, Mangalore University, Mangalgangothri , gave insights into the benefits of a healthy body, basic fitness and practices to achieve them. The speaker explained how fitness promotes balance, better motor controls; maintain bone strength and cardiovascular well being.

Dr Gerald described the importance of fitness among teenagers as they deal with hormonal and physical and hormonal changes in their bodies. He also demonstrated fitness workouts for teenagers, activities, and mode of fitness developments.

Karthik Shenoy – President of Sports & Games Association welcomed the resource person and the participants of the webinar while Mrs.Usha A J, Department of Physical education, delivered the vote of thanks.