Fitting tribute paid to Venerable Mother Veronica through Blood Donation Drive

Mangaluru: October 1st 2023, the Bicentennial birth anniversary celebration of Venerable Mother Veronica, the foundress of the Apostolic Carmel started with its many remotes all over Karnataka. The convents and institutions sprang into action unfolding the sanctity, the holiness and service to the society. The hearts of the Apostolic Carmel Sisters burst forth in joy through a variety of planned programmes in her memory.

Blood is life – pass it on. Venerable Mother Veronica gave life to many through her dedicated life and service. To commemorate her 200th birthday, Blood Donation Drives were organized throughout Karnataka at 10 different places.

At St. Ann’s campus, the Cradle House of the Apostolic Carmel, the blood donation drive was organized at St Ann’s B.Ed College Hall in association with the Regional Blood Transfusion Centre, Government Wenlock District Hospital, Mangalore. Sister Maria Shamitha A.C., Provincial Superior of A.C Karnataka Province was the chief guest, Mr Lathif, Corporator, Port Ward, Mangalore, Dr Chandraprabha Deputy Medical Officer, Urban Primary Health Centre and Smt Reshma Rodrigues were the guests of honour. Mr Sharath Kumar, Senior Consultant and Head of the IHBT Department, at Wenlock Hospital, was the resource person of the day. A total of 55 units of blood was collected.

The sisters of St Agnes Convent and Yesu Prem Niketan and their institutions organized the blood donation camp in collaboration with Father Mullers Hospital and K.M.C. Hospital. Dr Shantharam Shetty, Orthopedic Surgeon and pro-chancellor, of NITTE University was the Chief Guest for the Inaugural Programme. Joining him on the dias were Mr Naveen D’Souza, Guest of Honor, Corporator and leader of opposition, Mangalore City Corporation; Dr Dinesh, Medical Officer, K.M.C. Hospital; Dr Kirana, Blood Bank Officer, Father Mullers Hospital; Sr Dr Maria Roopa A.C., the Joint Secretary, St Agnes Institutions; Sr Linet Maria, Superior, Yesu Prem Niketan, and Ms Prajwal Rao, Staff Co-ordinator. A total of 100 units of blood was collected on this occasion.

The sisters of St Mary’s Convent, Falnir, Mangaluru, the Blood Donation Drive was organized in collaboration with K.M.C. hospital. The Chief Guest was Dr Arkula Kote Jamal, the Vice Chairman of the Waqf Board, Dakshina Kannada. The other dignitaries on the dais were Dr Vishal, Dr Dhanya, pathologists, nurses and paramedical personnel of K.M.C. Hospital. They were happy to receive 64 units of blood.

The Blood Donation Drive was held by Lady Hill Society and its Institutions in association with Yenepoya Medical College. The Chief guest of the day was Dr Jostol Pinto, Interventional Cardiologist and Associate Professor, Department of Cardiology, Fr. Muller Medical College, Mangaluru. Others present were Fr Johnson Pereira, Asst. Parish Priest of Immaculate Conception Church; Mr Prasanna Mallya, Rotary Club, Mangaluru North; Mrs Usha Prabhakar, President Lion’s Club and Leo Club Cauvery; Mrs Shantha R Shetty, Raziya Banu superintendent of Blood Bank, Yenepoya Hospital, Deralakate. 70 units of blood was collected.

Carmel Convent, Modankap organized the blood donation drive in association with Fr. Muller’s Medical College, Mangalore, Christopher association, health Commission, women’s association, ICYM of Infant Jesus Church Modankap. Rev. Fr. Valerian D’souza, the Parish Priest of Infant Jesus Church was the chief guest for the programme. Dr Charu of Fr. Muller’s Medical College, Mangalore, Mr Sunil Veigas the vice president of the parish council, Mr. Manohar the Secretary, Mr. Ivan D‘Souza the president of the Christopher association, Mr Aloysius the president of the health commission, Ms Preema the ICYM president, Sr. Rosilde, the superior and the Joint Secretary of the Carmel Institutions were the dignitaries for the programme. A total of 50 units of blood was collected.

At Cecily’s Convent, Udupi, the Blood Donation Camp was organized in collaboration with the District Hospital, Ajjarkad, Udupi. The inaugural was presided over by the Local Manager of St Cecily’s Institutions, Sr Therese Jyothi. Mrs Veronica Cornelio, Spokesperson, KPCC and Former President, Udupi Taluk Panchayat was the Chief Guest, Dr Veena Kumari, District Surgeon, District Hospital, Udupi was the Guest of Honour. Sr Chethana Superior, St Maria Goretti Kemmanu was present. They were happy to receive 104 units of blood.

The sisters of Shanthi Nilaya, Nanjangud, Mysore organized the blood donation drive in association with St. Joseph’s Hospital, Mysore. It was inaugurated by Mr. Darshan Druvanarayan, MLA, Nanjangud. The other dignitaries were Mr. Kalale N. Keshava Murthy, ex-MLA, Nanjangud; Mr. Mohammad Ibrahim, Director, Blood Bank, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Bannimantap, Mysore; Rev. Fr. Anthappa, Parish Priest, Infant Jesus Church, Nanjangud. The collected blood was 120 units.

Mary Immaculate, Bangalore organized the blood donation drive in association with Kidwai Hospital and St. John’s Medical College Hospital. The dignitaries of the day were Dr. Sr. Ancilla, the General Secretary of Education, who was also the chief guest of the day, Sr. Aradhana, Rev. Fr. Paneer Selva Kumar, Rev. Fr Kanakyadas, the Parish Priest and Asst. Parish Priest of St Michael’s Church Dr. Parimala, St. John’s Medical College and Hospital; Dr. Deepa, Kidwai Hospital, Mr. Jaffar Sait, PTA Vice President. The camp was a resounding success with 124 units of blood collected.

The A.C. communities of Maryhill Campus along with Mount Carmel Central School conducted the blood donation drive in association with A.J. Hospital. The dignitaries present were Dr. Amitha Marla Director, Medical Administration as the the chief guest; Dr. Aravind P, Blood Centre Officer, A.J. Hospital; Sr. Leela, Superior of Maryhill Convent; Sr. Suguna, Superior of Balagraha; Sr. Freeda, Superior of Veronica Vihar and Ms Carol Pais, the Vice President of PTA. A total of 64 units of blood was collected.

The sisters of Maria Nilaya and Carmel Nikethan, Bidar organized the blood donation campaign in collaboration with BRIMS Hospital, Bidar. After the Mass Bishop Robert Miranda inaugurated the Blood Donation Camp along with Frs. Anil Prasad and Wilson Fernandes. The other dignitaries were Dr. Anil Chintamani, DTO Programme Officer; Smt. Anita Chintamani, Dr. Mallanna Gowda Patil, the Medical Officer Blood Bank, Bidar and Smt. Kavita Prabha, President of Inner Wheel Club, Bidar. BRIMS was happy with 35 units of blood.

The Apostolic Carmel is grateful to the donors for the collection of 786 units of blood on the significant occasion of the bicentennial birth anniversary of Foundress Venerable Mother Veronica, a valiant woman who gave life to society.

