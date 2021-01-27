Five 1971 Ex-Servicemen Feted by Lions Clubs Int’l & ACCE (I) at ‘Ek Shaam Fauji Ke Naam’ Banquet

Spread the love



















Mangaluru : Celebrating the 72nd Republic Day of our country in a befitting manner, Lions Clubs International District 317-D in association with Centre for Integrated Learning and the Mangalore chapter of Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) jointly organized a commemorative programme “Ek Shaam Fauji Ke Naam” (Dinner Banquet) at St. Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, Bendore in the city on Tuesday,26 January 2021 at 6.30 pm “

The mega event was a tribute to all the men and women in uniform who have sacrificed their lives in the singular objective of serving their motherland. The evening was a banquet hosted by the organisations in honour of the Ex-Servicemen, and featured various activities that will kindle patriotism and national pride among the people. Five ex-servicemen from Dakshina Kannada who had served in the armed forces during the 1971 Indo-Pak war were felicitated during the occasion. They were : Brig. I.N Rai (Army), Hon. Capt. Vasanth K (Army), Cdr. G.P Mascarenhas (Navy), Submariner M.C Bhadraiah (Navy), Ex. Sgt. B. Sachidananda Shetty (I.A.F). On the occasion, the launching took place of the year-long activities and projects to commemorate the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to mark the golden jubilee of the victory of Indian armed forces during the 1971 war which resulted in the birth of Bangladesh as a nation.

The event was inaugurated by Ln. Dr. Geethprakash, District Governor of Lions International District 317D. A Legendary war veteran who etched his name in the history during the 1971 war, Maj. Gen. Ian Cardozo was the chief guest on the occasion, who sent his message virtually from New Delhi. Another war veteran Brig. I N Rai was the Keynote Speaker. Lions District 1st and 2st Vice Governors, Ln Vasanth Kumar Shetty and Ln Sanjieth Shetty respectively, were the guests of honour. The programme was presided over by Vijay Vishnu Mayya, Chairman of Youth Camps, Exchange and Empowerment Committee of Lions District. Patriotic Songs by Members of Engineers Association and Lions Club, dance by members of Nandagokula Group led by Shwetha Arehole were featured during the evening’s deliberation.

The programme began with “Vande Mataram”by Mrs Rachana Kamath, followed by a welcome address by Er Arun Prabha-the Chairman of ACCE (I)-Mangaluru chapter. A mesmerizing welcome dance Ms Shwetha Arehole and team received loud applause from the audience. Dr Vaishnavi Kini rendered the beautiful song of Lata Mangeshkar “Ye Mere Watan Ke Logo”, which also received a loud applause. The Formal Inauguration of the programme was done by Lighting the Lamp by the dignitaries of the evening. “A hero who defied all odds, meet General Ian Cardozo” a Video was shown to the audience of Maj Gen Ian Cardozo, who was the chief guest for the occasion. Since Gen Cardozo couldn’t make it to the programme, His message was delivered virtually on the LED screen.

1971 War Through a Video Documentary was presented to the audience, following which the Inaugural Address was delivered by Lions District Governor Ln. Dr. Geethprakash, where he praised the organizers for their unique initiative in honouring the five 1971 ex-servicemen during a glittering and glamorous dinner banquet. Following a song, the five ex-servicemen were honoured. Following a Group photo, the Citation was read by Er Rajendra Kalbhavi. Launch of Swarnim Vijay Varsh took place, which was briefed by Srinivas Nandagopal., where he also proposed projects as part of SVV (Swarnim Vijay Varsh)

The keynote speaker of the evening, Brig I N Rai narrated the life of a soldier fighting against the enemies under severe cold temperatures, and also gave his experience as a soldier fighting for the nation. While concluding he said, “When a soldier fights and wins a war it is an example of great courage, sacrifices and leadership on the part of the Indian Armed Forces. Many brave men had promised their families that they would return soon, and they kept their promise but more than 500 soldiers sacrificed their lives for the country. Go home, think about your freedom and pray for the soldiers who sacrificed their lives. Light the lamp every day and pray for the soldiers for their safety. All of you pray for your own family members but do you remember the soldiers who are working 24×7 on the borders to save us from our enemies?”

Ln Ronald Gomes-former district governor of Lions Clubs international 317 D raising the toast said, “Freedom in mind, faith in words, pride in our hearts, memories in our souls-let’s salute the nation on this 72nd Republic Day. “Indian soldiers”-when we utter these two words,our heads get down with respect and gratitude to their sacrifice and dignity. From the terrain of Himalayas to the scorching heat of deserts, they guard us as their family all day and night without any complaints. A soldier says “I’m a soldier. I fight where I’m told and I win where I fight”. This is the unlimited courage and undying compassion for our motherland. Glorious Indian forces today, tomorrow and forever. With great pride let me raise the toast, in the words of an old quote- “May your troubles be less. May your blessings be more. And may nothing but happiness come through your door”. CHEERS!

Felicitation was done by Col. N S Bhandary, while ther Presidential Address was delivered by Ln Vijaya Vishnu Mayya. Reading out the names of Sponsors was done by Ln Arvind Shenoy, followed by a vote of thanks. The programme ended with more Songs and with a fellowship. The programme was meticulously and professionally compered by movie-star Anurag Bangera.

MAJOR GENERAL IAN CARDOZO-THE CHIEF GUEST OF “Ek Shaam Fauji Ke Naam!”

Major General Ian Cardozo AVSM SM is a former Indian Army officer. He was the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade. He is an amputee due to a war injury. Ian Cardozo was born to Vincent Cardozo and Diana (née de Souza) Cardozo in 1937 in Bombay, Bombay Presidency, British India. He studied at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

Cardozo graduated from the National Defence Academy and then attended the Indian Military Academy, from where he joined the 5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) and he was commissioned and later commanded the 1st Battalion of the 5th Regiment of Gorkha RIfles aka “1/5GR(FF) or 1/5 Gorkha Rifles. He has also served with 4/ 5 Gorkha Rifles and has fought 2 wars alongside them-Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He is the first NDA cadet to receive both Gold and Silver. The gold medal is given to the cadet of the passing out course for best all round performance. The silver medal is given to the cadet who is first in order of merit. For the first time in the history of the National Defence Academy, the cadet who was awarded the gold medal was also first in order of merit .This has happened only one more time thereafter.

Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 : At the outbreak of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Cardozo was attending a course at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. His battalion, 4/5 Gorkha Rifles, was already deployed in the eastern theatre of operations. The battalion’s second-in-command was martyred in action and Cardozo was ordered to replace him. He arrived at his battalion in time to accompany them on the Indian Army’s first heliborne operation during the battle of Sylhet. He was popularly named Cartoos sahib by his Gorkha regiment as they found it difficult to pronounce his first name. Cartoos means a cartridge in Hindi.



After the fall of Dhaka, Cardozo stepped on a land mine and his leg was critically injured. Due to non-availability of morphine or pethidine, and absence of medics, his leg could not be amputated surgically. He subsequently used his khukri to amputate his own leg. Afterwards, his unit captured a Pakistan Army surgeon, Maj. Mohammad Basheer, who operated on Cardozo.

After his amputation, Cardozo had a wooden leg. Despite this, he maintained his physical fitness levels and beat a number of able-bodied officers in battle physical fitness tests. He then put his case to the Chief of Army Staff at the time, Gen. Tapishwar Narain Raina, who then asked Cardozo to accompany him to Ladakh. After observing that Cardozo could still walk in the mountains through snow and ice, Gen. Raina allowed him to command a battalion. A similar situation occurred when he was to take command of a brigade. He was promoted to Brigadier on 1 March 1984.

Military Awards and Decorations : Ati Vishisht Seva MedalSena Medal; Wound MedalGeneral Service MedalSamar Seva Medal; Poorvi StarRaksha MedalSangram MedalSainya Seva Medal; 25th Anniversary of Independence Medal30 Years Long Service Medal20 Years Long Service Medal9 Years Long Service Medal

Cardozo is married to Priscilla and has three sons. He currently resides in New Delhi. He served as the Chairman of Rehabilitation Council of India from 2005 to 2011. He is also a marathon runner, and regularly takes part in the Mumbai marathon on his prosthetic limbs. He authored several books on military history of India, to name a few- Bhartiya Sena Ka Gauravshali Itihas; India in World War I: An Illustrated Story; Param Vir: Our Heroes in Battle; Paramvir Chakra : Manojpandey; Somnath Sharma: Hero of the Battle of Badgam in 1947 who Helped Prevent the Fall of Srinagar; Shaitan Singh: Incredible Heroism Displayed by a Small Group Against Hordes of Chinese in the Battle of Rezang La; The Bravest of the Brave: The Extraordinary Story of Indian VCs of World War I ; The Indian Army: A Brief History; and The Sinking of INS Khukri: Survivor’s Stories

Ending this report with a medley sung during the dinner banquet “Ek Shaam Fauji Ke Naam!”