Five AIMIM MLAs meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar



Patna: The five MLAs of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bihar met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday.

Akhtarul Iman, the president of AIMIM’s Bihar unit, claimed that it was a courtesy meeting with the CM at his official residence, which had nothing to do with any political alliance or merger with the JD-U.

“We met the Chief Minister for the development of the Seemanchal region in Bihar,” Iman said.

The AIMIM had won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections held last year — Aamour, Kochdham, Jokihat, Bayasi and Bahadurganj. After its impressive performance in the Seemanchal region, the party’s national president Asaduddin Owaisi had announced to contest the elections in West Bangal, scheduled later this year.

AIMIM MLA Shahnawaj Alam told the media, “We met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss developmental works in our respective constituencies.”