Five Arrested for Selling Banned E-cigarettes in Saibeen Complex

Mangaluru: The Barke police arrested five persons from Saibeen Complex here on March 29 in connection with the selling of e-cigarettes banned by the central government.

The arrested have been identified as Rehmatullah, Santhosh, Shivu alias Shivananda, Hasan Sharif and Irshad.

On getting information from reliable sources, the Barke police raided 6 shops in Saibeen complex, Lalbagh. During the raid, the police found E-cigarettes and foreign-made cigarettes in shops Amantrana, Fantastic World, Unique World, Do It, Fantastic Shop and Venture.

The police have seized 273 E-cigarettes worth Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 5.3 lakh worth of foreign-made cigarettes without any health warnings.

Under the direction of Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain IPS, and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the officers and staff of the Central Sub-Division under Barke Police Station.

A case under Electronic Cigarette Prohibition Act-2019 and COPTA Act has been registered at the Barke Police Station and an investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...