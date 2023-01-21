Five Arrested in Uppinangady Brothers Kidnapping Case

Mangaluru: The Rural Police arrested five persons on January 20 on charges of obstructing the policemen on duty and the kidnapping of brothers from Uppinangady.

The arrested have been identified as Abubakar Siddique (39), a resident of Uppinangady, Kalandar Shafi Kalak (22) from Bantwal, Irfan (38) from Derlakatte, Mohammad Riaz (33) from Pandeshwar and Muhammad Irshad (28) from Belthangady.

Addressing the media persons Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS said, “On January 20, during the early hours of 2 am, Mallikarjana Angadi and Pradeep were on night patrolling duty. When they were passing from Tuppekallu of Arkula, they found an Alto car bearing registration number KA 19 MA 3457 parked near the railway track. When the Beat staff questioned the occupants in the car, they threw stones at the police personnel who were on duty and tried to run over the police. The accused also tried to obstruct the policemen from doing their duty.

The police have arrested all five accused. During the interrogation, the accused revealed the kidnap of two brothers. On January 19, the accused abducted Sharukh and his cousin Nizamuddin from Perne, Sediyapu on the instructions of Tallat Faisal Nagar. They kidnapped both Sharukh and Nizamuddin and took them to Fazal alias Pajju Mallur’s house in Badrianagar. The accused questioned the whereabouts of Sharukh’s brother Shafiq who had brought gold from Dubai. The accused assaulted Sharukh and Nizamuddin with wooden clubs and snatched their mobiles and cash. The accused then released Nizamuddin and sent him home to bring Rs 4 lakh keeping Sharukh under House arrest. In this connection, a case was filed at the Mangaluru Rural Police station.

Shafiq is working in Dubai and two months ago he had come to Kadaba. The accused claimed that he had brought gold biscuits from a man worth Rs 40 lakh to be delivered in Kadaba. A rowdy sheeter from Bengaluru instructed the accused to recover the gold biscuits. Based on the instructions of the Rowdy sheeter the accused kidnapped Shafiq’s brother Sharukh and cousin Nizamuddin.

The Mangaluru Rural Police have cracked the kidnapping case and arrested the accused. The police are further investigating the case to track the involvement of the Gold mafia in the case,

