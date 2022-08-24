Five CFAL Students Qualify for IISER Aptitude Test 2022



Mangaluru: Yet again, students of Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), Mangalore have secured excellent ranks and qualified the IISER Aptitude Test, 2022. CFAL’s series of consistently helping students shine out like precious gems with excellent results in various competitive exams continue with these exceptional results. The exam was conducted on July 3, 2022. A second round for allocation of seats & counseling will be conducted soon, wherein many more CFAL students are expected to gain entry into IISER.

The celebrated students are : AnanthaKrishna K (AIR 16), Aaryan Ajith Dev (AIR 72), Parth Pundalik Pai (AIR 337), K R Rakshith (AIR 409) and Varahi Suvarna (AIR 641).

The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) announced their results on 12th August, 2022. This entrance examination is to gain admissions into the institute’s 5 year BS-MS programmes and 4 year BS in Engineering and Economic Sciences programmes. The IISER Aptitude Test is conducted to determine admission to campuses in seven different cities across the country, i.e. Mohali, Tirupati, Berhampur, Pune, Bhopal, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.

“The dedication of students, their parents, teachers, mentors and proven CFAL learning strategies have yielded the best results in Mangalore.” said CFAL’s Managing Director, Vijay Moras, while congratulating the students for their exemplary feat in the said examination.

Know more about IISER Aptitude Test :

The IAT exam is conducted to qualify for the IISER situated in India. A maximum of 25% of the seats will be filled with KVPY and JEE Advanced channels. Remaining seats will be filled through the IISER Aptitude Test. In 2019, the total number of applications received was around 47,000 and this number has been increasing exponentially every year. The tentative total number of seats available to the BS-MS programme for all the IISER is 1734 with each IISER having a certain number of seats.

CFAL – 10 years of consistent results continue :

The vision of CFAL is to instill in their students a deep interest in the fields of science and mathematics, so that they may become leaders in education, research, industry and innovation. CFAL’s mission is to have 70%-80% of its students get admission to the top 10 colleges in the country and the world. The institute aims to create innovative, quality educational experiences that open opportunities and inculcate critical thinking, creativity, nature awareness and holistic well-being in their student community. CFAL students have consistently achieved the best results in the region in some of the most challenging examinations in India and abroad.

