Five Former Congress MLAs who Lost in 2018 Polls Seek Tickets Again for Assembly Election

Mangaluru: With the Congress leaders hopeful of the party announcing the first list of candidates for next year’s Assembly election in the State in January, five former MLAs and a former MLC of the party and MLA U.T. Khader are among the 44 aspirants who have applied for the party’s ticket from eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada. According to K. Harish Kumar, president of, the Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee and also MLC, the party is likely to announce the first list having the names of MLAs in the first week of January.

MLA U T Khader is the lone aspirant who has applied for the party ticket from the same constituency. With no other aspirants and being the sitting MLA, his name is likely to be on the first list. Among the aspirants, the former MLAs who tasted defeat in the 2018 election have applied again seeking a ticket. They are K. Vasanth Bangera from Belthangady, B. Ramanath Rai from Bantwal, Ms T. Shakuntala Shetty from Puttur, J.R. Lobo from Mangaluru City South, and B.A. Mohiuddin Bava from Mangaluru City North. Former MLC Ivan D’Souza has applied for a ticket from Mangaluru City South. Mithun Rai, who contested the last Lok Sabha election from Dakshina Kannada unsuccessfully, has sought a ticket from the Moodbidri Assembly constituency.

J R LOBO

K VASANTH BANGERA

November 21 was the last date for ticket aspirants to submit applications to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) with a deposit of Rs 2 lakh for general category aspirants and Rs 1 lakh for aspirants belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Sullia is the only Assembly segment in the district reserved for a Scheduled Castes candidate.

B A MOHIUDDIN BAVA

Ms T SHAKUNTALA SHETTY

Harish Kumar said that two children of B. Raghu, the party’s candidate in the last Assembly election in Sullia, have applied for a ticket from Sullia. In addition, Ms Appi, a former councillor of Mangaluru City Corporation, is among the five aspirants in Sullia. In all, 13 aspirants have sought the ticket from Puttur, nine from Mangaluru City North, seven from Mangaluru City South, and three aspirants each from Belthangady, Bantwal and Moodbidri constituencies.

B RAMANATH RAI

Former Mayors M. Shashidhar Hegde and Kavita Sanil, KPCC general secretary Inayat Ali, and Dakshina Kannda Youth Congress president Lukman Bantwal have sought tickets from Mangaluru City North. Former councillor and KPCC coordinator Ms Prathibha Kulai has sought a ticket either from Mangaluru City North or Moodbidri. Councillor A.C. Vinayraj has sought a ticket from Mangaluru City South. Former Zilla panchayat members Mamatha Gatti, M.S. Mohammed and Bharat Mundodi were among those who had sought tickets from Puttur.