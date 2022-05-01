FIVE get NEW LIFE from Organs Transplant done at KMC of a 44-year-old Brain Dead Man

FIVE Persons get NEW LIFE from Organs Transplant done at Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle of a 44-year-old Brain Dead Man due to Intracranial Bleeding (in Brain area)

Mangaluru: Organs of a ‘Brain Dead’ 44-year-old Man, where his LIVER was sent to KMC Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru via the 1.45 pm am flight and zero traffic was ensured for the quick transit, and the time taken to transport the liver by ambulance from KMC Hospital, Mangaluru to Mangalore International Airport was only 11 Minutes. His KIDNEYS were taken-one to A J Hospital and Research Centre, Mangaluru and the other one to KMC Hospital-Manipal; CORNEAS to KMC Hospital-Attavar, Mangaluru; and SKIN to KMC-Manipal. Team Mangalorean wants to bring awareness of Organ donation, and want people to know how precious “Organ Donation ” is when someone is in desperate need of it. ‘Heaven’ does not need organs but millions of people will have a fresh lease of life with the organs donated by `Brain Dead Patients making ‘Heaven on Earth ‘ for them- and being a ‘Cadaver Donor’ is highly appreciated.

ORGAN DONOR : 44-year-old D SURYANARAYANA SHISHILA (Belthangady)

Organ-harvesting is the removal, preservation and use of human organs and tissue from the bodies of the recently deceased to be used in surgical transplants on the living. The family members of D Suryanarayana, aged 44, from Belthangady taluk, especially his dad, Srinivas Moodithaya had agreed to donate Suryanarayana’s organs, after he was admitted to KMC Hospital, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle on 30 April 2022 at 5.26 pm, for Intracranial Bleeding, unfortunately was declared BRAIN DEAD as per the protocol stipulated by the Transplantation of Human Organ Act 1994 by Senior Doctors at 8.26 pm on the same day, 30 April, and the 2nd Declaration was at 2.26 am on 1 May 2022.

The doctors treating Suryanarayana had said that there was no chance that he would recover from his condition or regain consciousness, and his breathing at that moment was supported by the ventilator. It is learnt that the only reason these supportive measures are in place for the doctors/hospital is to enable harvest organs for transplantation namely the Liver/Corneas/Kidneys/Skin. It was at that moment that Suryanrayana’s father readily agreed to donate the viable organs of his son as per the Human Organ Transplantation Act 1994. It is nice to note that Suryanarayana’s organs will give NEW LIFE to SIX persons, who were waiting desperately for the human organs.

The organ donation process was undertaken by KMC Hospital, Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle in association with The Jeevasarthakathe, constituted by the Government of Karnataka for a sustained deceased donor (Cadaver) transplantation programme in the state of Karnataka. Jeevasarthakathe is the body appointed to oversee the implementation of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. The mission of Jeevasarthakathe is : To establish effective deceased donor (cadaver) organ procurement and just distribution of organs; To set up organ sharing by minimizing wastage of organs; To assure quality control by collection, analysis and publications of data on organ donation, procurement and transplantation; To increase public awareness.

Apart from the doctors arrived from KMC Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru (Dr Arvind and Dr Rajiv Lochan) this morning, a team from KMC Hospital-Manipal consisting of Dr Arun Chawla (HoD of Urology); Dr Anshuman (Dept of Urology); Dr Carlsen Pereira; Dr Rupika (Registrar); Dr Shree Kumar (HoD-Plastic Surgery); Preethi (Transplant coordinator), among others undertook the organ transplanting process, very systematically and as per the protocol. At KMC Mangaluru, Dr Aruna was the coordinator for the Organ Transplant process.

Srinivas Moodithaya, the father of Suryanarayana speaking to Team Mnagalorean said, “Even though I lost my son due a tragic death, I am happy that his organs will give new life to others, which I feel our family will be blessed with. My son was a hard working agriculturist and a dedicated and committed social worker, who was always ready to help others in need. He was unmarried, and by death he leaves behind me and my wife, and a daughter. No doubt that organ donation is an opportunity to help others, and we are glad that Suryanarayana’s organs will benefit others in need”

Also speaking Dr Aruna-the Coordinator of Organ Transplant at KMC Mangaluru said, ” The need for organ donors has been rising significantly over the years. This growing need is due to the fact that the number of people with end-stage organ failure has been increasing and, with advances in transplantation, a greater proportion of these people are eligible for organ transplantation. Becoming a donor is easy. One of the biggest obstacles to organ transplantation is getting individuals to register to become organ donors before they are faced with a tragic situation. Consider these reasons why you should be an organ donor. Receiving an organ can become a life-changing event for many people. It can also help a family work through the grieving process and deal with their loss by knowing their loved one is helping save the lives of others”

“People are dying while waiting for an organ. One organ donor can help multiple people. One organ donor has the potential to save eight lives. Living donors fill a crucial need. Organ donation can be a rewarding and positive experience. It can help a family work through the grieving process and deal with their loss by knowing their loved one is helping save the lives of others. There are no age exclusions to donate. If you are otherwise healthy, many of your organs could still be viable for an organ donation. The transplant surgeon evaluates the organs and decides whether they are suitable on a case-by-case basis. Very few medical conditions disqualify you from donating your organs. It may be determined that certain organs are not suitable for transplantation, but other tissues and organs may be fine. Be an organ donor and save lives” added Dr Aruna.

What is brain dead? If a person with head injury, where all the organs function normally except the brain stem (an irreversible condition) is neurologically defined as “brain dead”. Their heart beats but the lungs need to be expanded by mechanical ventilator support to maintain body oxygenation. If left, the patient would be dependent on the ventilator forever till the heart seizes / stops its function. You may have heard of organ donation now and then, but do you really know what it means? You may also have a preconceived notion about what it means to donate organs. For example, a lot of people think that whenever and however they die, their organs can be donated. That is not true. Organ donation is the process of Retrieving or Procuring an organ from a live or deceased person known as a “Donor”. The process of recovering organs is called “Harvesting”. This organ is transplanted into the “recipient” who is in need of that organ.

IF ANYONE WANTS TO KNOW MORE ABOUT DONATING ORGANS CAN CALL “KMC Hospital, Jyothi Circle at 8861586223, and Ms Vivet Suares (Transplant Coordinator) will assist you!