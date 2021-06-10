Spread the love



















Five held for molesting minor girl in sugarcane field in UP



Balrampur: Five persons, accused of molesting a minor girl in a sugarcane field, have been arrested after a video of the incident went viral on the social media.

The five accused were arrested on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place about ten days ago at Khairahi village of the district in Uttar Pradesh.

The minor girl had gone to a sugarcane field with her friend for defecation.

According to her, five men from the village caught her there and chased her friend away.

The men took her clothes off and made the three-minute-long video while molesting her, she said. One of the men was also semi-clad in the video.

Later, the accused circulated the video on social media. When it reached the police, they arrested all the five men who can be seen in the clip.

Circle Officer Varun Kumar Mishra said that all the accused were arrested after the case came to light.

“Further investigations are underway and strict legal action will be taken against the perpetrators,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...