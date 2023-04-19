Five held in drive against organised crime in Gurugram

To curb organised crime and eliminate criminal networks in the district, the Gurugram Police conducted a search operation during the early hours of Wednesday.

The search operation was conducted at the locations of relatives and close associates of notorious gangsters, the police said.

According to the police, the operation was carried out at 19 different locations, including Khod village, Jat Shahpur, Basunda, Goriyawas, Khandevla, Tirpadi, Bohda Khurd, Tajnagar, Shakti Park Sector-10, Nakhdola, and Basai in Pataudi.

The was led by DCP Crime, DCP West, 07 ACP, and 09 SHO and about 550 police personnel were involved in this search operation.A

The main objective of the campaign, which involved over 550 policemen including DCP-rank officers, was to destroy organised crime in the district and eliminate the networks of criminals.

A total of 67 mobile phones, two tablets, 13 SIM cards, four Wi-Fi dongles, seven registry certificates, land deeds, two SUVs, one tractor, four two-wheelers, two knives, one pistol magazine and Rs 2,97,822 in cash were recovered during the raids.

The police also arrested five persons, who have been identified as Sumit alias Babua, Sandeep Tirpadi, Naveen, Hemant alias Hemu, and a woman.

“Naveen was wanted in about a dozen cases of murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion etc., while Hemant was also involved in about half-a-dozen serious cases. The main objective of this campaign was to destroy organised crime and eliminate the network of criminals. Such campaigns will continue in the future to crack down on miscreants,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

