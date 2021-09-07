Five Horses, One Pony Cart, Six Riders Spread Awareness on Covid-19 Riding through the City

Spread the love



















Five Horses, One Pony Cart, Six Riders of Mnagaluru Horse Riding Academy, near Kadri Park, Mangaluru Spread Awareness on Covid-19 Riding through the City

Mangaluru: With governments taking all possible measures to spread awareness about the highly contagious COVID-19, there have been many organizations, institutions among others who have organized either Walkathon, Marathon, Runathon, and other awareness programmes to bring awareness on the contagious virus-the Covid-19 or Coronavirus. But for the FIRST time a unique awareness drive was organized by Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy, managed by young , energetic and dynamic youth, Avinand Achanahally, where six riders on six horses carrying various placards related to Covid-19 took horse-ride through the main streets in Mangaluru.

This was indeed a novel way to make people remember the enemy which the nation, and the world at large, is fighting. While there is nothing unusual about this act, what caught eyeballs was the movement of the horses. This horse-ride campaign was in a bid to raise awareness and urge people to take all necessary measures to contain coronavirus spread. While Covid cases in Mangaluru have been increasing day by day, this initiative taken by these young horse-riders under the leadership of Avinandan should be appreciated and commended.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Avinand said “The public at large is not treating the COVID-19 situation seriously, whereas, the healthcare workers, NGOs, and other organizations are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped. I came up with an idea to do something unique by using my horses and carry many placards displaying slogans related to the Virus and thereby spreading the message”

“As per my future plan, I am requesting the Government to include horse riding under smart city and make a club as equestrian club and improve the tourism of nearby districts that have no club like this .The club should consist of accommodation and food facilities . State level and national showing arena to be done in this club. How golf club exists same way Mangaluru show horse club and people can buy horses and keep the horse at the club and can become royal member of the club. Over all Moto is to develop the equestrian sport and give taste of horse riding to Mangaloreans” added Avinand.

The Names of the riders were Avinand Achanahally, Roy Prakash Simson, Shourya Manoj, Armaan, Yohan Simson, Chintan Shetty, and Ashrad etc. There were five horses with one pony cart, which was the attraction of the campaign. It was a over 10 km ride for COVID 19 awareness, mainly to alert people to be cautious, serious and follow the Covid-19 guidelines, for their safety and safety of others. Kudos to Avinand and his team for this unique way to carry out an awareness drive on the preventive measures against coronavirus, and to convince locals to stay indoors to halt the spread of the deadly virus. When horses fall terribly ill, we cull them. Now, these horses are telling us that they can’t kill us and we can stay protected by staying home!

