Five killed, 10,500 in relief centres due to TN rains

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Friday said that five people had died and 10,500 people were moved to relief centres after heavy rains lashed the state since Thursday.

He said that 10,500 people are accommodated in relief centres in 12 districts and this includes 620 people accommodated in five relief centres of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The deaths were reported in Ariyalur, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Tiruvannamalai, while 152 heads of cattle also died and a total of 681 huts and 120 concrete houses were damaged.

Ramachandran said that major reservoirs continued to receive good inflow with incessant rainfall being reported in catchment areas.

He said that Revenue and Disaster Management Departments are geared up to face any eventuality and added that police and fire and rescue services are also being given intimation on the possibilities of heavy rains in the coming days.