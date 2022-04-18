Five Killed and three others Hospitalized after Gas Leak in Fish Processing Factory in Bajpe

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, five persons died and three others were reported to be in serious condition after inhaling toxic gas at a fish processing factory in Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) in Bajpe here on April 17 night.

The deceased have been identified as Ummar Farooq, Samiulla Islam, Nizamuddin Saaz, Mirzul Islam, and Sharafath Ali all from West Bengal. Sharafat Ali, Mirajulla Islam, Azan Ali, Karibulla, and Afthal Mallik who fell sick after inhaling the toxic gas have been shifted to A J Hospital. Out of the five, Sarafat Ali and Mirajulla Islam breathed their last in the hospital.

It is learnt that Samirulla collapsed while cleaning the fish waste tank. Others who were nearby and on duty rushed to rescue Samirulla also inhaled the toxic gas and collapsed. They were shifted to the hospital but three were declared brought dead. Later two others breathed their last in the hospital.

The Bajpe police have taken the production manager Rubi Joseph, Area Manager Kuber Gaade, Supervisor Mohammed Anwar and the in-charge of the Factory, Farooq Azad from Ullal into custody for further investigations.

A case has been registered under sections 337, 338, 304, and 34 IPC.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem. After the post mortem, the bodies will be handed over to the family members.