Five killed in road accident in Mandya



Mandya (Karnataka): Five members of a family including two children died on Friday evening in a road accident involving auto rickshaw and tipper lorry in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

The deceased are identified as Muttamma (45), president of Bandur Gram Panchayat, her daughter Basammanni (30), son Dadadapura Venkatesh (22), grand daughter Chamundeshwari (8) and 2 year-old-male child.

According to sources, Muttamma is the only Gram Panchayat President from Korama community in the state.

The incident had taken place after a head-on collision between the auto and tipper truck.

The truck was going towards Maddur from Malavalli. The auto was coming from opposite direction.

The incident had taken place at Nelamakanahalli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district.

The auto was mangled as a result of the accident. Muttamma and two children died on the spot while others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Malavalli Rural Police are investigating the case.