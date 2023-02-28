Five killed in TN road accident

Five people were killed on Tuesday when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a container lorry in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, police said.



According to the police, the accident occurred in Parmathy Velur and all the victims died on the spot.

Rescue officials had to cut through the vehicle to retrieve the bodies.

The bodies have been sent to the Namakkal district hospital for post-mortem.

Identities of the victims were not yet known.

