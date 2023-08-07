Five Kudroli Mosques forming ‘Muslim Aikyatha Vedike’ Unite to put an End to Drug Menace

Mangaluru: With the growing number of arrests made by the police in cracking down on Drug dealers, and also the increase in drug menace, the Muslim Aikyatha Vedike, an organisation comprising five mosques in Kudroli, is involving the community in creating a drug-free and safe environment for the residents of Kudroli. In this regard, an awareness programme will be held at the Urdu School in Kudroli Junction on Wednesday 9 August and a rally will be held on Tuesday, 8 August 2023.

Speaking to media, Ashraf Kinara, Karnataka Muslim Jamaat State secretary and Muslim Aikyatha Vedike member, said, “To combat the drug menace in the Kudroli area, a significant initiative has been launched. City police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain is expected to participate in the awareness drive along with other experts, where the entire community, including parents and children, will gather. The focus will be on guiding the youth to stay away from drugs. As part of this awareness drive, around 200 members from various groups are visiting 2,000 houses in teams from Thursday, distributing pamphlets, and educating parents on how to identify if their children are involved in drug-related activities,” he said.

He further said“The rise in drug consumption and peddling has been a growing concern, and the primary objective of this initiative is to ensure the safety of children in the community. While the city police have initiated a larger campaign, involving the community is seen as a crucial step in putting an end to this menace. The campaign emphasises upon counselling for drug consumers and their parents, and the public is encouraged to provide tip-offs to the police about drug peddlers”

.”This initiative is designed to be a long-term programme to address the issue effectively. A similar initiative was undertaken in the past, before the pandemic, and has resulted in a positive impact on about 2- 3% of the youth. However, despite these efforts, there has been a significant increase in the drug menace, indicating the need for sustained and intensified actions to tackle this pressing issue” added Ashraf.

