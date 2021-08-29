Spread the love



















Five Member Team Rescuing a Drowning Fisherman from Estuary in Ullal has gone Viral

Mangaluru: A team of five young men rescued a fisherman who was accidentally thrown from a fishing boat into an estuary in Ullal on Saturday, 28 August 2021. The rescued fisherman has been identified a s Nawaz, aged 35 from Bengre, Mangaluru.

Nawaz was rescued by the five member team, namely- Prem Prakash D’souza, Anil Monteiro, Surya Prakash D’souza, Rithesh D’souza and Ajith, hailing from in and around Permannur and belonging to Ullal Hoige Kingstar Seva Samithi, who were on board the boat ‘Ocean Breeze’. It is learnt that the traditional fishermen had cast a net on Friday morning to catch crabs. On Saturday, they ventured into the sea to pull the net out of the water. Owing to gusty winds, many traditional boats had not ventured into the sea.

NAWAZ

Nawaz fell off from the boat while returning with the catch. The other fishermen could not rescue Nawaz due to rough waves. Nawaz clung onto a thermocol which was thrown to him by the other fishermen. Meanwhile, the five fishermen on boat ‘Ocean Breeze’, on receiving the message about Nawaz, which was forwarded to them by their boat owner Nishan Joel Lobo, found him floating with the thermocol. Owing to the gusty winds, their boat could not reach the spot where Nawaz was seen. Later they managed to rescue him by throwing a rope, and brought him aboard their boat.

Indeed a happy ending for Nawaz, due to these five Good Samaritans! Keep up the good work that you all are entrusted with and may God bless you all for your life saving services. Our thanks to Roshan Crasta of St Aloysius College ‘Radio Sarang FM 108.7’ for sharing this story with us, and on their radio.

