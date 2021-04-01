Spread the love



















Five more Arrested in Vehicle Theft, Looting and Murder Plot

Mangaluru: Five more accused have been arrested on April 1, by the Kankanady Town police on charges of looting a two-wheeler rider after attacking him at Kulshekar on March 17. Four of the accused rowdy-sheeters, in this case, have already been arrested on March 23 as they were plotting the murder of a gang member.

The four accused Deekshith alias Deekshu Kundakori alias Deekshith Poojary (32) of Kulshekar, Chandra alias Chandrahas Poojary (34) of Someshwar, Prajwal alias Hemachandra of Kotekar and Santosh Poojary alias Nayi Santhu (38) of Surathkal, Chelyaru were arrested and taken into custody after producing them before the court. During investigations, the accused revealed that they belonged to the Akashbhavan Sharan alias Rohidas gang. Being in jail Akashbhavan Sharan operated his rowdy gang to loot and extort money from the rich people. The accused were also involved in the sand and drug mafia and other illegal activities. The accused had plotted to murder Pradeep Mendon, Mankystand Vijay and Gaurish alias Gauri.

The arrested have been identified as Dheeraj alias Kutta (26) from Akshabhavan, Rajesh Thomar alias Rajbeer (31), from Madhya Pradesh, Rakesh Kambali alias Raki (25) from Bajpe, Rajesh Acharya Yekkar (38) from Thenka Yekkar and Sagar (23) from Nandanapur Akashbhavan.

The accused Dheeraj alias Kutta is the brother of Akashbhavan Sharan and was involved in helping the accused, he is also involved in the sand and drug mafia and extortion. The accused Rajesh Thomar is the aide of Chandra alias Chandrahas from Someshwar, he had supplied weapons to the accused. In 2016, Rajesh was involved in a dacoity case and had provided a Pistol to Chandrahas in Ullal. Since then Rajesh was absconding.

Accused Rakesh, Rajesh Acharya and Sagar are in touch with Akashbhavan Sharan and on his directions were involved in extortion, sand mafia and other illegal activities. Rakesh Kambali alias Raki was booked under the POCSO Act in Manipal police station and Rajesh Acharya was involved in assault and murder attempt and three cases have been registered against him in the Bajpe police station.

The prime accused Akashbhavan Sharan is in Jail from where he had directed the accused to kill Pradeep Mendon, Mankistand Vijay and Gaurish alias Gauri. Akashbhavan Sharan will be taken into police custody after producing him before the court for further investigations.

