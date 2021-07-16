Spread the love



















Five of a family killed in road accident



Lucknow: Five members of a family were killed when their van collided with a truck which then overturned and fell on the van, crushing the passengers.

The incident took place on Friday in Itaunja in Lucknow on the Sitapur highway.

A JCB machine was called for the rescue operation. Five bodies were taken out and have been sent for post mortem. The deceased included one child.

IG Laxmi Singh who reached the spot, told reporters that the family belonged to Unnao and was returning home.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Like this: Like Loading...