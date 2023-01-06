Five officials suspended after recovery of mobile phones from Delhi’s Mandoli prison

Delhi prison authorities have suspended five officials, including two deputy superintendents, one assistant superintendents, one head warder and one warder following recovery of several mobile phones from Mandoli jail in the national capital.



In the last fortnight, 117 mobile phones were recovered by jail staff during search operations, officials said on Friday.

After the recovery of mobile phones, deputy superintendents Pradeep Sharma and Dharmender Maurya, assistant superintendent Sunny Chandra, head warder Lokesh Dhama and warder Hansraj Meena have been suspended, an official said.

Earlier, Sanjay Beniwal, the Director General (Prisons) had given directions to all the jail superintendents to form their search teams and detect mobile phones and other prohibited articles in their jails.

A special vigilance team was also constituted by Beniwal at prison headquarters for a major crackdown on communication gadgets smuggled into the jail.