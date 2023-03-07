Five pedestrians crushed to death in Himachal

Shimla: Five pedestrians were crushed to death and three injured when an SUV hit them while they were walking on the Shimla-Chandigarh national highway in Dharampur town on Tuesday, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, the recklessly driven Innova vehicle hit the pedestrians, mostly daily-wage earners, from behind at around 9 a.m.

The vehicle was on its way from Dharampur to Parwanoo.

Car’s driver Rajesh has been arrested, police said. Some of the victims fell into the gorge with the impact of the accident.

Further details were awaited.

