Five St Aloysius College NCC Students to Participate in Republic Day Parade 2022 in Delhi

Mangaluru: St Aloysius NCC students, Sgt Lohith, Cpl Rishika T B, Cdt Gauthami C S from Air Wing (6 Kar Air Sqn NCC), SUO Soorya C Adka from Army Wing (18 Kar Bn NCC) and Cdt Manisha D Suvarna from Navy Wing (5 Kar Naval Wing) have been selected to represent Karnataka and Goa Directorate to participate in the Republic Day Parade 2022 in Delhi.

Suo Soorya C Adka got selected as a Best Cadet from Karnataka and Goa Directorate and representing the state for the National Level Best Cadet Award