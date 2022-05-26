Five-tier security in Chennai ahead of PM’s visit



Chennai: Five-tier security has been put in place for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is arriving in Chennai on Thursday for inaugurating and laying foundation stones for a slew of projects.

Around 22,000 policemen have been deployed by the Greater Chennai Police. The event is scheduled to be held at 5.45 p.m. at Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium, Chennai.

This is the first visit of the Prime Minister to Chennai since M.K. Stalin became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The Chennai city traffic police has issued a notice to the public that there would be traffic regulations between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the city from EVR salai and Dasprakash to Chennai medical college junction.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 11 projects worth Rs 31,400 crore in the state. This includes laying foundation stones for five highway projects (408.77 km) and one railway project.

He will also be inaugurating a gasline project also.

The Prime Minister will also be inaugurating 1,152 houses built under the Light House project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban at a cost of Rs 116 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a multi-modal logistics park in Chennai to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore.